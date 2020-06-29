5608 E Kelton Ln

Amenities
Located In the high end neighborhood and heart of North Scottsdale. Our private gated community of 26 homes is nestled near Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, Desert Ridge & City North. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings with extra large windows this 3 bed & 3 bath home is newly remodeled with upgraded designer interiors includes a 2 car garage with full driveway a large private yard surrounded by a 6 foot tall block privacy fence. If you would like more information call Vikki
602-501-6359
Amenities:
Vaulted ceiling
Private master bedroom sun deck
Two car garage w / full driveway
Private enclosed yard
Private gated community
Cabana & Pool
