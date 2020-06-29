5608 E Kelton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located In the high end neighborhood and heart of North Scottsdale. Our private gated community of 26 homes is nestled near Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, Desert Ridge & City North. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings with extra large windows this 3 bed & 3 bath home is newly remodeled with upgraded designer interiors includes a 2 car garage with full driveway a large private yard surrounded by a 6 foot tall block privacy fence. If you would like more information call Vikki

602-501-6359



