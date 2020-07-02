All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5550 W EUCLID Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5550 W EUCLID Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

5550 W EUCLID Avenue

5550 West Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5550 West Euclid Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Paseo Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A lovely single family home with nice curb appeal located in desirable Paseo Pointe neighborhood in Laveen. Step into the roomy and spacious floor plan perfect for gathering spaces and for private retreats. The eat-in kitchen features maple cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. Cozy upstairs loft is ideal for for playtime or relaxation. Generous sized bedrooms with huge closets. Master Bedroom has a full bath with double vanity, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. The grassy backyard is a serene oasis with a covered patio, plenty of room overlooking open green space. Just steps away from the elementary school and easy access to all the restaurants, shops, and amenities the new freeway is bringing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue have any available units?
5550 W EUCLID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue have?
Some of 5550 W EUCLID Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 W EUCLID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 W EUCLID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 W EUCLID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 W EUCLID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5550 W EUCLID Avenue offers parking.
Does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 W EUCLID Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue have a pool?
No, 5550 W EUCLID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 W EUCLID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 W EUCLID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 W EUCLID Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College