5550 W EUCLID Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A lovely single family home with nice curb appeal located in desirable Paseo Pointe neighborhood in Laveen. Step into the roomy and spacious floor plan perfect for gathering spaces and for private retreats. The eat-in kitchen features maple cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. Cozy upstairs loft is ideal for for playtime or relaxation. Generous sized bedrooms with huge closets. Master Bedroom has a full bath with double vanity, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. The grassy backyard is a serene oasis with a covered patio, plenty of room overlooking open green space. Just steps away from the elementary school and easy access to all the restaurants, shops, and amenities the new freeway is bringing.