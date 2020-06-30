5508 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful New Build in the highly desired Arcadia area. This Charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home won't last long! Huge gourmet kitchen with a double built in stainless steel fridge,custom back splash,pot filler,marble counter tops,large island, gas 6 burner gas stove,large laundry room and ''dump station'' walk in pantry...the list goes on and on. Split floor plan features a spacious master bedroom & bath w/a huge closet,large shower and tub. Fantastic grassy area in the backyard with views of Camelback Mountain.