All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5508 E PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

5508 E PINCHOT Avenue

5508 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5508 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful New Build in the highly desired Arcadia area. This Charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home won't last long! Huge gourmet kitchen with a double built in stainless steel fridge,custom back splash,pot filler,marble counter tops,large island, gas 6 burner gas stove,large laundry room and ''dump station'' walk in pantry...the list goes on and on. Split floor plan features a spacious master bedroom & bath w/a huge closet,large shower and tub. Fantastic grassy area in the backyard with views of Camelback Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
5508 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5508 E PINCHOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue offers parking.
Does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 E PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College