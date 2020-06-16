5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning furnished home on a large third acre lot with picture perfect back yard. This home has it all! Beautiful resort style backyard with private sparkling pool, built in BBQ, spa, putting green, firepit PLUS Casita. 3 bed/3 bath, sleeps 7. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and formal dining area. Family Area with cozy Kiva fireplace and large TV. Natural tile floor with big windows with plantation shutters, beautiful French doors to patio & skylights. This home includes everything you need for a short vacation or temporary housing. Perfect for entertaining. Great Scottsdale location with multiple options for shopping, eating, hiking & golfing. Available for Short Term Only!