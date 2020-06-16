All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road

5501 East Bloomfield Road · (602) 321-5795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5501 East Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning furnished home on a large third acre lot with picture perfect back yard. This home has it all! Beautiful resort style backyard with private sparkling pool, built in BBQ, spa, putting green, firepit PLUS Casita. 3 bed/3 bath, sleeps 7. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and formal dining area. Family Area with cozy Kiva fireplace and large TV. Natural tile floor with big windows with plantation shutters, beautiful French doors to patio & skylights. This home includes everything you need for a short vacation or temporary housing. Perfect for entertaining. Great Scottsdale location with multiple options for shopping, eating, hiking & golfing. Available for Short Term Only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road have any available units?
5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road have?
Some of 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road does offer parking.
Does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5501 E BLOOMFIELD Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity