5443 West Electra Lane

Stunning home, privately nestled on over an acre at the base of Thunderbird Park, perfectly accented with mystic mountain views, serene walking path through rock garden, lush desert landscape, huge sparkling pool - all in your own back yard oasis!! Warm Spanish style facade welcomes you as you approach on the circle drive, to your breezy front porch and leads you into an airy, open floor plan with hardwoods, vaulted-wood beamed ceilings, two way fireplace and stone accent features that add a custom flair to whatever room you are in and to top it off, enjoy the unique addition of an interior atrium with spiral staircase that leads to you the roof top deck area ? perfect for star gazing and sun tanning while enjoying the 240 degree mountain and city-scape views!! 4 spacious bedrooms as well as custom den, in a living space that spans over 3200 sq ft. A dream kitchen with large prep island and breakfast bar, equipped with all you need for perfect meal prep and entertaining while you all enjoy the views right outside your wall to wall windows and French doors leading you to the peaceful covered patio overlooking your private diving pool. So much to mention with custom bathrooms, delightful dry bar, huge closet spaces, extra storage, laundry area, and two car garage are just some of the added features you must see to appreciate, not to mention that pool and landscape care is included in the rent. Your small dog is welcome too!!



Easy access to highways (I-17, 101, 303) making travel around Phoenix as well as out to Sedona, Flagstaff and Tucson convenient. Close to water park, and 500 Golf Club as well as great hiking trails right outside your door! This home will be your home! Call Delores at 480.267.6126 for viewing appointment. Also visit www.rpmpin.com for application process.



