All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5439 Odeum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5439 Odeum Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:50 PM

5439 Odeum Lane

5439 West Odeum Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5439 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built property features carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, dual refrigerator door and kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bathroom with a large dual vanity sink! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Odeum Lane have any available units?
5439 Odeum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Odeum Lane have?
Some of 5439 Odeum Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Odeum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5439 Odeum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5439 Odeum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Odeum Lane offers parking.
Does 5439 Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Odeum Lane have a pool?
No, 5439 Odeum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5439 Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 5439 Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5439 Odeum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College