5439 Odeum Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built property features carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, dual refrigerator door and kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bathroom with a large dual vanity sink! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.