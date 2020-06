Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage with LOFT. Front door opens to formal living/dining. Spacious kitchen open to family room. Full master bath with separate tub and shower and huge walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Large backyard and great location. Minimum qualifications required to rent are: Must have a minimum 700 FICO credit score and a combined household monthly income of $4,950. Tenant occupied until 12/31/18. Please contact listing agent to schedule a viewing.