Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5430 W FULTON Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5430 W FULTON Street

5430 West Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5430 West Fulton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded and move-in ready! NEW HOME --- NEVER LIVED IN. Kitchen boasts rich, dark cabinetry, granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in dining area. Trendy laminate wood flooring! Carpet only in bedrooms and on staircase and landing. Faux wood blinds throughout. Brushed nickel and chrome hardware. All appliances are included including refrigerator and washer / dryer! Spacious master suite with extended vanity and large walk - in closet. Good size secondary bedrooms! Convenient location - close to downtown Phoenix and good highway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 W FULTON Street have any available units?
5430 W FULTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 W FULTON Street have?
Some of 5430 W FULTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 W FULTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
5430 W FULTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 W FULTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 5430 W FULTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5430 W FULTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 5430 W FULTON Street does offer parking.
Does 5430 W FULTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 W FULTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 W FULTON Street have a pool?
No, 5430 W FULTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 5430 W FULTON Street have accessible units?
No, 5430 W FULTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 W FULTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5430 W FULTON Street has units with dishwashers.
