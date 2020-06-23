5430 W FULTON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded and move-in ready! NEW HOME --- NEVER LIVED IN. Kitchen boasts rich, dark cabinetry, granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in dining area. Trendy laminate wood flooring! Carpet only in bedrooms and on staircase and landing. Faux wood blinds throughout. Brushed nickel and chrome hardware. All appliances are included including refrigerator and washer / dryer! Spacious master suite with extended vanity and large walk - in closet. Good size secondary bedrooms! Convenient location - close to downtown Phoenix and good highway access!