5424 W Fetlock Trail

Available for Lease 2010 built in Stetson Valley, super clean, move in ready, single level home. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms in 1398 SF with 9+ ceilings & 2 car garage. Awesome split floor plan with spacious great room and open kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar, pantry, refrigerator, built-in microwave, range/oven & dishwasher. Master bedroom has access to backyard. En-suite Master bathroom has double sinks & private toilet room. Tile in high traffic areas, carpet in bedrooms. Low maintenance backyard with mountain views & north/south exposure. Convenient location close to shopping & restaurants at nearby NorTerra shopping center.