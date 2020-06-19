All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

5424 W Fetlock Trail

5424 West Fetlock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5424 West Fetlock Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for Lease 2010 built in Stetson Valley, super clean, move in ready, single level home. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms in 1398 SF with 9+ ceilings & 2 car garage. Awesome split floor plan with spacious great room and open kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar, pantry, refrigerator, built-in microwave, range/oven & dishwasher. Master bedroom has access to backyard. En-suite Master bathroom has double sinks & private toilet room. Tile in high traffic areas, carpet in bedrooms. Low maintenance backyard with mountain views & north/south exposure. Convenient location close to shopping & restaurants at nearby NorTerra shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 W Fetlock Trail have any available units?
5424 W Fetlock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 W Fetlock Trail have?
Some of 5424 W Fetlock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 W Fetlock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5424 W Fetlock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 W Fetlock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5424 W Fetlock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5424 W Fetlock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5424 W Fetlock Trail offers parking.
Does 5424 W Fetlock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 W Fetlock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 W Fetlock Trail have a pool?
No, 5424 W Fetlock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5424 W Fetlock Trail have accessible units?
No, 5424 W Fetlock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 W Fetlock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 W Fetlock Trail has units with dishwashers.

