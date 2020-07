Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table bbq/grill

Furnished /Renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath home, Resort style pool. New everything, Kitchen with Quartz countertops/ waterfall edge, Flooring, Bathrooms, Paint ect. Furniture new in the last 2 months, smart thermostat/doorbell, 65''TV + pool table and PingPong in living room, 60 inch in Master,(huge walk-in closet). Backyard with cabana, BBQ and furniture. Close to Everything. Available starting May 01