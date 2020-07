Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c411ca04d ---- Ready to move-in Melrose District 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with private fenced back yard and assigned covered parking. Located near many newer restaurants, a short drive to downtown Phoenix and Biltmore area. Within walking distance to the light rail. Advertised rent is $700/month Security deposit is $700/month Application fee: $40 (each person 18 years old)