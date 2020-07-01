All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 541 E BELMONT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
541 E BELMONT Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

541 E BELMONT Avenue

541 East Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

541 East Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Check out this New Construction in the North Central Corridor Between the 7's! This home has been professionally Designed and Built with no cost spared! The house features a large open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family rooms with vaulted ceilings and high windows to bring in the natural light. Chef's kitchen has crisp white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and a large center island with breakfast bar. Master suite features 9 ft. ceilings and a large, luxurious walk in shower. 2nd Master Suite with walk in closet! Oversized 2 car garage. Close to elegant shopping, dining, top notch schools and the 51 freeway, The backyard landscaping was just completed, This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 E BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
541 E BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 E BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 541 E BELMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 E BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
541 E BELMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 E BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 541 E BELMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 541 E BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 541 E BELMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 541 E BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 E BELMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 E BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 541 E BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 541 E BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 541 E BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 541 E BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 E BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College