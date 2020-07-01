541 E BELMONT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Check out this New Construction in the North Central Corridor Between the 7's! This home has been professionally Designed and Built with no cost spared! The house features a large open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family rooms with vaulted ceilings and high windows to bring in the natural light. Chef's kitchen has crisp white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and a large center island with breakfast bar. Master suite features 9 ft. ceilings and a large, luxurious walk in shower. 2nd Master Suite with walk in closet! Oversized 2 car garage. Close to elegant shopping, dining, top notch schools and the 51 freeway, The backyard landscaping was just completed, This one is a must see!