5401 E WONDERVIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FRESHLY PAINTED FOR A NEW LOOK! Ready to rent for long term tenant who's been craving an UNFURNISHED luxury hillside rental with spectacular views & contemporary design for rent on the south side of CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN! Bedrooms: Master up, Guest bedroom down. Floor to ceiling windows provide spectacular city light views, airplanes, & fireworks! Receding glass walls create in/outdoor expanded living space. Double balconies for privacy. Fenced spa/pool area. Impressive finishes include fire-finished granite counters, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, slate tile in/out, faux leather sliding door at master, Viking appliances-dual refrigerators/freezers,ovens/warmers, spiral staircase with glass panel railings. Upscale whole house water conditioning system (no salt). For sale too @ MLS #5914286