All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5401 E SANDRA Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5401 E SANDRA Terrace
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

5401 E SANDRA Terrace

5401 East Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5401 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Newly Vacant, and Motivated Seller/Renter ***Recently cleaned up and ready to go! A stunning 4 bed, 3 bath property with 200 sq ft Sun Room/Convertible office located in Scottsdale is now on the market! This lavish home boasts desert landscaping, 2 car garage, formal dining and living areas, neutral paint throughout, and much more! The luxurious kitchen is a cook's dream come true, with its ample cabinetry, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace have any available units?
5401 E SANDRA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace have?
Some of 5401 E SANDRA Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 E SANDRA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5401 E SANDRA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 E SANDRA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5401 E SANDRA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5401 E SANDRA Terrace offers parking.
Does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 E SANDRA Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5401 E SANDRA Terrace has a pool.
Does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5401 E SANDRA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 E SANDRA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 E SANDRA Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College