5401 E SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

***Newly Vacant, and Motivated Seller/Renter ***Recently cleaned up and ready to go! A stunning 4 bed, 3 bath property with 200 sq ft Sun Room/Convertible office located in Scottsdale is now on the market! This lavish home boasts desert landscaping, 2 car garage, formal dining and living areas, neutral paint throughout, and much more! The luxurious kitchen is a cook's dream come true, with its ample cabinetry, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet.