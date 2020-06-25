5374 N 20TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Location, Location, Location! The spacious townhouse sits conveniently on 20th st directly across the st from several multi million dollar estates. Convenient the biltmore/arcadia restaurants and night life and literally 2 minutes from the 51 freeway. Inside the home are thoughtful flooring and paint picks, with 2 ensuite Master bedrooms and a large guest bedroom with an additional full bath. The backyard patio is beatiful and very good sized for a town home. Front yard landscaping included. Community is very well taken care of with community pool for your enjoyment. Washer Dryer included with rent.