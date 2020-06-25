All apartments in Phoenix
5374 N 20TH Street

5374 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5374 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location, Location! The spacious townhouse sits conveniently on 20th st directly across the st from several multi million dollar estates. Convenient the biltmore/arcadia restaurants and night life and literally 2 minutes from the 51 freeway. Inside the home are thoughtful flooring and paint picks, with 2 ensuite Master bedrooms and a large guest bedroom with an additional full bath. The backyard patio is beatiful and very good sized for a town home. Front yard landscaping included. Community is very well taken care of with community pool for your enjoyment. Washer Dryer included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5374 N 20TH Street have any available units?
5374 N 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5374 N 20TH Street have?
Some of 5374 N 20TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5374 N 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5374 N 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5374 N 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5374 N 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5374 N 20TH Street offer parking?
No, 5374 N 20TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5374 N 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5374 N 20TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5374 N 20TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5374 N 20TH Street has a pool.
Does 5374 N 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5374 N 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5374 N 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5374 N 20TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
