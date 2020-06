Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This immaculate residence has spacious rooms with on suites and room to entertain. The lot is phenomenal, the neighborhood is outstanding, it's surrounded by gorgeous estate properties and the views are absolutely insane. This home offers a luxurious place to stay and entertain while looking onto Camelback Mountain from the pool, or overlooking the valley lights at night from the front patio.