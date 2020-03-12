5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

1 BED 1 BATH LUXURY CONDO LOCATED AT TOSCANA IN DESERT RIDGE WITH 1 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPOT WALK OR RIDE TO ALL DESERT RIDGE HAS TO OFFER! - Resort Style Living At Toscana @ Desert Ridge:



Experience resort-style living in this 1 bedroom +den, 1 bathroom condo @ Toscana at Desert Ridge - a gated community with underground parking & elevator access to your unit. This community is surrounded by a world-class golf course & has too many amenities to list - 3 luxurious, heated pools, 2 states of the art fitness centers, media room, teen room, clubhouse with kitchen & billiards, tennis courts, business center, grilling areas. All located just minutes from shopping, dining & entertainment at Desert Ridge & JW Marriott Resort. Extremely functional floor plan with perfect space for a home office. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Huge private balcony with partial view of the golf course. You are going to love living here!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $1,325 + tax

Security Deposit - $1,325

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call or text for showings.



Shaaron Elisha



Shaaron@EandGRealestate.com

480-246-9383

E & G Real Estate Services



(RLNE3455364)