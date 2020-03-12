All apartments in Phoenix
5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249

5350 E Deer Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5350 E Deer Valley Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
1 BED 1 BATH LUXURY CONDO LOCATED AT TOSCANA IN DESERT RIDGE WITH 1 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPOT WALK OR RIDE TO ALL DESERT RIDGE HAS TO OFFER! - Resort Style Living At Toscana @ Desert Ridge:

Experience resort-style living in this 1 bedroom +den, 1 bathroom condo @ Toscana at Desert Ridge - a gated community with underground parking & elevator access to your unit. This community is surrounded by a world-class golf course & has too many amenities to list - 3 luxurious, heated pools, 2 states of the art fitness centers, media room, teen room, clubhouse with kitchen & billiards, tennis courts, business center, grilling areas. All located just minutes from shopping, dining & entertainment at Desert Ridge & JW Marriott Resort. Extremely functional floor plan with perfect space for a home office. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Huge private balcony with partial view of the golf course. You are going to love living here!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,325 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,325
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call or text for showings.

Shaaron Elisha

Shaaron@EandGRealestate.com
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE3455364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 have any available units?
5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 have?
Some of 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 currently offering any rent specials?
5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 is pet friendly.
Does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 offer parking?
Yes, 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 offers parking.
Does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 have a pool?
Yes, 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 has a pool.
Does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 have accessible units?
No, 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 E Deer Valley Dr Unit #3249 does not have units with dishwashers.
