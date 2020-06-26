All apartments in Phoenix
5343 E POSTON Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

5343 E POSTON Drive

5343 East Poston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5343 East Poston Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Please, this is a no pets no smoking property. Beautiful luxury home located in the private gated golf course community just north of Desert Ridge. Enjoy the high desert feel from the gorgeous and very quiet rear patio seating areas. Split floor plan is exceptionally clean and has a neutral color palate for easy decorating. Landscape maintenance, HOA and pool service is included. Close to the Mayo Clinic, great shopping, restaurants and the SR101 & SR51 freeways. City of Phoenix rental tax is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5343 E POSTON Drive have any available units?
5343 E POSTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5343 E POSTON Drive have?
Some of 5343 E POSTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5343 E POSTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5343 E POSTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5343 E POSTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5343 E POSTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5343 E POSTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5343 E POSTON Drive offers parking.
Does 5343 E POSTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5343 E POSTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5343 E POSTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5343 E POSTON Drive has a pool.
Does 5343 E POSTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5343 E POSTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5343 E POSTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5343 E POSTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
