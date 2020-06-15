All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:25 AM

5341 E WALLACE Avenue

5341 East Wallace Avenue · (480) 203-8670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5341 East Wallace Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED, available April 15-Dec 15. This STUNNING 4 bedroom/2 bathroom + a den home has been updated top to bottom with the ultimate Chabby Chic designer finishings that will make you fall in love from the moment you walk up. It has a great open floor plan that features a fabulous kitchen with brand new raised ceilings, new cabinets, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. New flooring, paint, decorative molding, shutters, lighting and fixtures throughout the home! Both bathrooms are brand new, filled with carrera marble, shiplap, quartz counters & chic lighting to give it the perfect look! The backyard features a gorgeous pool, firepit & large grassy area that is beautiful in every way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue have any available units?
5341 E WALLACE Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue have?
Some of 5341 E WALLACE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 E WALLACE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5341 E WALLACE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 E WALLACE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5341 E WALLACE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5341 E WALLACE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 E WALLACE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5341 E WALLACE Avenue has a pool.
Does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5341 E WALLACE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 E WALLACE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 E WALLACE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
