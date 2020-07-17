5338 N 21ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Three Bedroom 1 Bathroom ''Casita'' in the back, perfect for in-laws. LOCATION, LOCATION. LOCATION. This property is in the heart of the city. Just a short walk to the light rail. Close to work, shopping, and entertainment. BikeScore at 63! Built in 2020 this property features a grand curb appeal. Two balconies with nice white columns make you feel like you are in a palace while you drink your morning coffee. Walk in the front door to a great room and side living room, perfect for gatherings with friends and family. Nice size kitchen. Upstairs find a small office to work from home, plus four oversized bedrooms, the master and a second bedroom have a full bathroom within, the other two bedrooms share a full bathroom. There is room for everyone here. Come see it today. It won't last.