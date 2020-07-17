All apartments in Phoenix
5338 N 21ST Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

5338 N 21ST Avenue

5338 North 21st Avenue · (602) 578-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5338 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Camelback Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 3071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Three Bedroom 1 Bathroom ''Casita'' in the back, perfect for in-laws. LOCATION, LOCATION. LOCATION. This property is in the heart of the city. Just a short walk to the light rail. Close to work, shopping, and entertainment. BikeScore at 63! Built in 2020 this property features a grand curb appeal. Two balconies with nice white columns make you feel like you are in a palace while you drink your morning coffee. Walk in the front door to a great room and side living room, perfect for gatherings with friends and family. Nice size kitchen. Upstairs find a small office to work from home, plus four oversized bedrooms, the master and a second bedroom have a full bathroom within, the other two bedrooms share a full bathroom. There is room for everyone here. Come see it today. It won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
5338 N 21ST Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 5338 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5338 N 21ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5338 N 21ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5338 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 5338 N 21ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5338 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 N 21ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 5338 N 21ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5338 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5338 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
