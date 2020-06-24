All apartments in Phoenix
5322 Coles Rd
5322 Coles Rd

5322 West Coles Road · No Longer Available
Location

5322 West Coles Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large and modern 3BR, 2.5 bath home w/ great open floor plan and additional loft space.

Fully furnished and stocked w/ toiletries and supplies. Comfortably sleeps 8-10 and features premium mattresses w/ luxurious linens and pillows. Loft space doubles as an additional BR and a home theater w/ video projector and high end surround sound as well as gaming area w/ ping pong table. Den doubles as a business center and exercise room. Home boasts desert backyard with patio, BBQ grill, hammock, and lounge area w/ fire pit. Off-street parking available for up to 5 cars (2 garaged).

Home located in smaller superb close to South Mountain and is conveniently located to downtown Phoenix. Many desert hiking trails and paved paths nearby.

Pets welcome w/ fee and storage crate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Coles Rd have any available units?
5322 Coles Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 Coles Rd have?
Some of 5322 Coles Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Coles Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Coles Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Coles Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 Coles Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5322 Coles Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Coles Rd offers parking.
Does 5322 Coles Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 Coles Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Coles Rd have a pool?
No, 5322 Coles Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5322 Coles Rd have accessible units?
No, 5322 Coles Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Coles Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 Coles Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
