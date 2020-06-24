5322 Coles Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large and modern 3BR, 2.5 bath home w/ great open floor plan and additional loft space.



Fully furnished and stocked w/ toiletries and supplies. Comfortably sleeps 8-10 and features premium mattresses w/ luxurious linens and pillows. Loft space doubles as an additional BR and a home theater w/ video projector and high end surround sound as well as gaming area w/ ping pong table. Den doubles as a business center and exercise room. Home boasts desert backyard with patio, BBQ grill, hammock, and lounge area w/ fire pit. Off-street parking available for up to 5 cars (2 garaged).



Home located in smaller superb close to South Mountain and is conveniently located to downtown Phoenix. Many desert hiking trails and paved paths nearby.



Pets welcome w/ fee and storage crate.