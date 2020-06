Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Gated community, move-in ready home, Cherry cabinets, granite counters, custom paint, stainless steel appliances. Just steps away from the community pool. Water & sewer bill is included in the HOA payment saving you money. Walk to Deem Hills park, enjoy the several hiking trails, green spaces, soccer fields, splash pads & kids play areas. Take your dog to the pet park all just minutes away from this gorgeous home.