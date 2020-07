5313 W ALBENIZ Place

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

MOVE IN READY***GREAT 3BD HOME FOR RENT***LOVELY 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN PHOENIX. ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE IN SIZE AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.BLINDS, TILE, AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. LOW MAINTENANE LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS,PARKS, MAJOR FREEWAYS, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, AND SOUTH MOUNTAIN. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1394.55 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS******ASK ABOUT OUR RENT TO OWN PROGRAM***