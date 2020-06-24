5313 E Verde Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly remodeled on a Arcadia Area sprawling Ranch style home while retaining its Arcadia charm & ambiance. 4 bedrooms plus a Bonus Room and 3 baths. Arcadia High School and Ingleside Middle School! Upgrades too numrtous to mention. Newer wood engineered floors, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings. Complete remodeled kitchen with quartz , stainless steel appliances, and full length higher cabinets. Master Suite with full bath and large walk-in closet. Mostly all dual payne windows throughout. In 2007, a high powered 5 ton, 13 Seer Commercial A/C Unit installed. Plenty of storage space. Spacious Lot size. A large front porch with a stunning view of Camelback Mtn. Full lush landscaping front & back. Excellent hiking, bike trails, trendy shops and sports facilities