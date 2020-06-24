All apartments in Phoenix
5313 E Verde Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5313 E Verde Lane

5313 East Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5313 East Verde Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled on a Arcadia Area sprawling Ranch style home while retaining its Arcadia charm & ambiance. 4 bedrooms plus a Bonus Room and 3 baths. Arcadia High School and Ingleside Middle School! Upgrades too numrtous to mention. Newer wood engineered floors, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings. Complete remodeled kitchen with quartz , stainless steel appliances, and full length higher cabinets. Master Suite with full bath and large walk-in closet. Mostly all dual payne windows throughout. In 2007, a high powered 5 ton, 13 Seer Commercial A/C Unit installed. Plenty of storage space. Spacious Lot size. A large front porch with a stunning view of Camelback Mtn. Full lush landscaping front & back. Excellent hiking, bike trails, trendy shops and sports facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 E Verde Lane have any available units?
5313 E Verde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 E Verde Lane have?
Some of 5313 E Verde Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 E Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5313 E Verde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 E Verde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5313 E Verde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5313 E Verde Lane offer parking?
No, 5313 E Verde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5313 E Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 E Verde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 E Verde Lane have a pool?
No, 5313 E Verde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5313 E Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 5313 E Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 E Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 E Verde Lane has units with dishwashers.
