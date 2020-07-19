5309 E HELENA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Recently updated home, perfect for a large family. Within walking distance of top rated Copper Canyon Elementary School, the home is located at a quiet area of the street, near a cul-de-sac and away from traffic. It's a rare single-level Sequoia with 12' flat ceilings, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus an additional game/bonus room. Gorgeous Kitchen with slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, walk-in pantry and breakfast bar opening to a great room.Double door entrance into elegant master bedroom with beautifully updated master bathroom. The fifth bedroom contains full en-suite bathroom. Large laundry room. 3 car garage with great cabinetry and storage. Fantastic private backyard with a grassy area for kids and pets and a beautiful pool and