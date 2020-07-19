All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:56 PM

5309 E HELENA Drive

5309 East Helena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5309 East Helena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Recently updated home, perfect for a large family. Within walking distance of top rated Copper Canyon Elementary School, the home is located at a quiet area of the street, near a cul-de-sac and away from traffic. It's a rare single-level Sequoia with 12' flat ceilings, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus an additional game/bonus room. Gorgeous Kitchen with slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, walk-in pantry and breakfast bar opening to a great room.Double door entrance into elegant master bedroom with beautifully updated master bathroom. The fifth bedroom contains full en-suite bathroom. Large laundry room. 3 car garage with great cabinetry and storage. Fantastic private backyard with a grassy area for kids and pets and a beautiful pool and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 E HELENA Drive have any available units?
5309 E HELENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 E HELENA Drive have?
Some of 5309 E HELENA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 E HELENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5309 E HELENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 E HELENA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 E HELENA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5309 E HELENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5309 E HELENA Drive offers parking.
Does 5309 E HELENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 E HELENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 E HELENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5309 E HELENA Drive has a pool.
Does 5309 E HELENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5309 E HELENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 E HELENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 E HELENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
