All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5309 E FLOWER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5309 E FLOWER Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

5309 E FLOWER Street

5309 East Flower Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5309 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED- ''MUST SEE !!!!'' ** HUGE Hollywood sized pool with LUSH Mature Landscape and fabulous outside AREAS-Looking for a tenant to RELISH this Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Design ( Not For Sale) - VERY UNIQUE & INTRIGUING Residence- FUN HIDE AWAY !!!! CUSTOM outdoor fountain with plenty of room to entertain. ''Brick'' charm exterior finish with fabulous courtyard. 5 fireplaces, i 2 exterior. Step inside, - feel the southwest charm + AMBIANCE !!!!. High beamed ceilings, unique stone flooring, and flare throughout. Fabulous living areas ** You'll LOVE the windows throughout w/ STUNNING views of the amazing yard. Truly a treasure in a HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOCATION=, plenty of nearby shopping & ''EVERYTHING'' Perfect for Entertaining AWESOME ARCADIA A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 E FLOWER Street have any available units?
5309 E FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 E FLOWER Street have?
Some of 5309 E FLOWER Street's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 E FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
5309 E FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 E FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 5309 E FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5309 E FLOWER Street offer parking?
Yes, 5309 E FLOWER Street offers parking.
Does 5309 E FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 E FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 E FLOWER Street have a pool?
Yes, 5309 E FLOWER Street has a pool.
Does 5309 E FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 5309 E FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 E FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 E FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College