5309 E FLOWER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED- ''MUST SEE !!!!'' ** HUGE Hollywood sized pool with LUSH Mature Landscape and fabulous outside AREAS-Looking for a tenant to RELISH this Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Design ( Not For Sale) - VERY UNIQUE & INTRIGUING Residence- FUN HIDE AWAY !!!! CUSTOM outdoor fountain with plenty of room to entertain. ''Brick'' charm exterior finish with fabulous courtyard. 5 fireplaces, i 2 exterior. Step inside, - feel the southwest charm + AMBIANCE !!!!. High beamed ceilings, unique stone flooring, and flare throughout. Fabulous living areas ** You'll LOVE the windows throughout w/ STUNNING views of the amazing yard. Truly a treasure in a HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOCATION=, plenty of nearby shopping & ''EVERYTHING'' Perfect for Entertaining AWESOME ARCADIA A