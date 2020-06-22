529 W VIRGINIA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 2/2 home in the highly sought after historic district with hardwood floors, updated paint, 2 car garage, huge backyard with mature trees, private patio, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*