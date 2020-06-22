All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 529 W VIRGINIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
529 W VIRGINIA AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

529 W VIRGINIA AVE

529 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

529 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 2/2 home in the highly sought after historic district with hardwood floors, updated paint, 2 car garage, huge backyard with mature trees, private patio, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE have any available units?
529 W VIRGINIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE have?
Some of 529 W VIRGINIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 W VIRGINIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
529 W VIRGINIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 W VIRGINIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 W VIRGINIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 529 W VIRGINIA AVE does offer parking.
Does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 W VIRGINIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE have a pool?
No, 529 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 529 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 W VIRGINIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College