525 E WILLETTA Street

Modern urban industrial minimalist architecture at doorstep of the downtown arts district and convenient to freeways, Evergreen 9 defines what urban living is all about. 3-level work/live townhouse features ground floor work space. master bedroom loft with full attached bath + full guest bath, attached garage and spacious patio. Simple but sleek interior features; exposed block walls, polished concrete floors, galvanized steel ceilings in work space, tongue-n-groove ceiling with large wood rafters on2, nd floor, 25 foot ceilings in living area, subway tile bathrooms, large commercial grade windows and Euro kitchen stainless steel appliances. Walk-able to the art district take a short bike ride to the heart of downtown. AVAILABLE MID MARCH