All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 525 E WILLETTA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
525 E WILLETTA Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:13 AM

525 E WILLETTA Street

525 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
East Evergreen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

525 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern urban industrial minimalist architecture at doorstep of the downtown arts district and convenient to freeways, Evergreen 9 defines what urban living is all about. 3-level work/live townhouse features ground floor work space. master bedroom loft with full attached bath + full guest bath, attached garage and spacious patio. Simple but sleek interior features; exposed block walls, polished concrete floors, galvanized steel ceilings in work space, tongue-n-groove ceiling with large wood rafters on2, nd floor, 25 foot ceilings in living area, subway tile bathrooms, large commercial grade windows and Euro kitchen stainless steel appliances. Walk-able to the art district take a short bike ride to the heart of downtown. AVAILABLE MID MARCH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have any available units?
525 E WILLETTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E WILLETTA Street have?
Some of 525 E WILLETTA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E WILLETTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 E WILLETTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E WILLETTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 E WILLETTA Street offers parking.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have a pool?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have accessible units?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 E WILLETTA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College