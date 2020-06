Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

4 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home on a corner lot, 2015 remodel with new cabinets in kitchen & bathrooms & laundry room, freshly painted inside & outside, porcelain tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, family room & dining room, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, upgraded plumbing fixtures. Private pool with new plaster, new A/C. North/south exposure, and TWO RV gates. Looks like a brand new home! POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED.