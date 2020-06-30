5243 E HERRERA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Meticulously cared for 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home, w/ desired N/S facing lot, in Desert Ridge! Thoughtful owners who appreciate attention to detail fully remodeled the gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, brand new cabinetry & double ovens. They also updated the master ensuite w/ granite counters, new hardware/lighting, tile back splash around soaking tub & new tile in walk-in shower. They also created a custom mud/laundry room, updated jack-n-jill bath & powder room, built custom entertainment build outs, replaced the roof/windows/pool equipment/added synthetic grass in 2019, replaced water heater/added new carpet in 2018 & replaced AC in 2017. Backyard oasis boasting heated pool w/ rock waterfall, spa, large grassy play area, built in BBQ & covered patio w/ fans!