All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5243 E HERRERA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5243 E HERRERA Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

5243 E HERRERA Drive

5243 East Herrera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5243 East Herrera Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Meticulously cared for 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home, w/ desired N/S facing lot, in Desert Ridge! Thoughtful owners who appreciate attention to detail fully remodeled the gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, brand new cabinetry & double ovens. They also updated the master ensuite w/ granite counters, new hardware/lighting, tile back splash around soaking tub & new tile in walk-in shower. They also created a custom mud/laundry room, updated jack-n-jill bath & powder room, built custom entertainment build outs, replaced the roof/windows/pool equipment/added synthetic grass in 2019, replaced water heater/added new carpet in 2018 & replaced AC in 2017. Backyard oasis boasting heated pool w/ rock waterfall, spa, large grassy play area, built in BBQ & covered patio w/ fans!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5243 E HERRERA Drive have any available units?
5243 E HERRERA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5243 E HERRERA Drive have?
Some of 5243 E HERRERA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5243 E HERRERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5243 E HERRERA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5243 E HERRERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5243 E HERRERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5243 E HERRERA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5243 E HERRERA Drive offers parking.
Does 5243 E HERRERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5243 E HERRERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5243 E HERRERA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5243 E HERRERA Drive has a pool.
Does 5243 E HERRERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5243 E HERRERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5243 E HERRERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5243 E HERRERA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College