5242 E HERRERA Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

5242 E HERRERA Drive

5242 East Herrera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5242 East Herrera Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare home on a desert view lot in Desert Ridge. Excellent single level, tall ceilings, spacious open floor plan, with a 3.5 car garage! 4 Bedrooms 2 baths, north/south exposure. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances , laundry room includes washer and dryer. The backyard features a sparkling pebbletec pool with a water feature, huge covered patio and grass area. Walking trails nearby as well as shopping and restaurants. Home is available for short term!! Don't wait to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

