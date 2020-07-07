5242 E HERRERA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rare home on a desert view lot in Desert Ridge. Excellent single level, tall ceilings, spacious open floor plan, with a 3.5 car garage! 4 Bedrooms 2 baths, north/south exposure. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances , laundry room includes washer and dryer. The backyard features a sparkling pebbletec pool with a water feature, huge covered patio and grass area. Walking trails nearby as well as shopping and restaurants. Home is available for short term!! Don't wait to see this home!