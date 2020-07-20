All apartments in Phoenix
5232 N 9TH Street
5232 N 9TH Street

5232 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5232 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2017 renovated classic modern home has been lightly lived in & very welcoming for tenants! This charming home is located in the well established North Central Phoenix neighborhood, in the Madison School district, near Piestewa Peak & freeways! Come home to a large open kitchen with SS appliances & a gas stove. The open great room is a very appealing plus! Looking for a huge master bedroom & walk-in closet? This home has it! The home is energy efficient with high performance insulation, air sealing dual pane windows, insulated ducts & a high quality tankless water heater. There is new electrical, sewer, plumbing & roof. Covered Patio & Block wall in backyard.This home is well taken care of and looking for tenants who will love & appreciate all it has to offer. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 N 9TH Street have any available units?
5232 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 5232 N 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5232 N 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5232 N 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5232 N 9TH Street offer parking?
No, 5232 N 9TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5232 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 N 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 N 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 5232 N 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5232 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5232 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 N 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
