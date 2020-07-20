5232 N 9TH Street

Amenities

This 2017 renovated classic modern home has been lightly lived in & very welcoming for tenants! This charming home is located in the well established North Central Phoenix neighborhood, in the Madison School district, near Piestewa Peak & freeways! Come home to a large open kitchen with SS appliances & a gas stove. The open great room is a very appealing plus! Looking for a huge master bedroom & walk-in closet? This home has it! The home is energy efficient with high performance insulation, air sealing dual pane windows, insulated ducts & a high quality tankless water heater. There is new electrical, sewer, plumbing & roof. Covered Patio & Block wall in backyard.This home is well taken care of and looking for tenants who will love & appreciate all it has to offer. Come see for yourself!