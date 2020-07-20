All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5227 S 10th Avenue

5227 South 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5227 South 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
This home has been remodedled w/vaulted ceilings throughout, dual pane windows, two-tone paint, tile thru all the living areas, newer appliances-Side by Side Refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, granite counter tops in Kitchen & Baths, refinished oak cabinets, light fixtures, ceiling fans, bath fixtures, blinds, mirrored closet doors, upgraded carpet+++ Formal Living Room + Great Room. Spacious master bedroom & bath with private WC & walk-in closet. Across the street is one of two parks in the neighborhood. Lots of guest parking! Second park with BBQ around corner. Nice little community. Close to all the great shopping & restaurants along Baseline, close to great hiking & mountains. 4% tax/admin fee due monthly, security deposit $1200, one time set up fee $150. Qualifications: 600+ credit score, income 3x amount of rent, good rental history. SORRY, NO PETS APPLY ONLINE OR CALL/TEXT TERESA FOR A SHOWING TODAY 602-999-6890 CELL LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 S 10th Avenue have any available units?
5227 S 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 S 10th Avenue have?
Some of 5227 S 10th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 S 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5227 S 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 S 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5227 S 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5227 S 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5227 S 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5227 S 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 S 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 S 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5227 S 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5227 S 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5227 S 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 S 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 S 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
