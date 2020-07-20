5227 S 10th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

This home has been remodedled w/vaulted ceilings throughout, dual pane windows, two-tone paint, tile thru all the living areas, newer appliances-Side by Side Refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, granite counter tops in Kitchen & Baths, refinished oak cabinets, light fixtures, ceiling fans, bath fixtures, blinds, mirrored closet doors, upgraded carpet+++ Formal Living Room + Great Room. Spacious master bedroom & bath with private WC & walk-in closet. Across the street is one of two parks in the neighborhood. Lots of guest parking! Second park with BBQ around corner. Nice little community. Close to all the great shopping & restaurants along Baseline, close to great hiking & mountains. 4% tax/admin fee due monthly, security deposit $1200, one time set up fee $150. Qualifications: 600+ credit score, income 3x amount of rent, good rental history. SORRY, NO PETS APPLY ONLINE OR CALL/TEXT TERESA FOR A SHOWING TODAY 602-999-6890 CELL LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE