5221 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court parking pool pool table putting green hot tub

What an amazing FULLY FURNISHED home!! This is the ultimate stay and play residence with a private pool, heated spa, many seating and relaxing area both indoor and outdoor. Open concept kitchen that is fully equipped with all necessary appliances you will need. Four comfortable and fully furnished bedrooms to fit a large family or party. Spacious living area. Entertainment areas both inside and outside include a pool table, bocce court, and a putting green. Yes. All of this under one roof! Near the best hiking and biking trails Phoenix has to offer as well as grocery stores, PLUS the beautiful KIERLAND SHOPPING AREA and anything else you may need. You don't need to look any further. This place has it all!