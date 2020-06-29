All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5221 E BLANCHE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5221 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

5221 E BLANCHE Drive

5221 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5221 East Blanche Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
What an amazing FULLY FURNISHED home!! This is the ultimate stay and play residence with a private pool, heated spa, many seating and relaxing area both indoor and outdoor. Open concept kitchen that is fully equipped with all necessary appliances you will need. Four comfortable and fully furnished bedrooms to fit a large family or party. Spacious living area. Entertainment areas both inside and outside include a pool table, bocce court, and a putting green. Yes. All of this under one roof! Near the best hiking and biking trails Phoenix has to offer as well as grocery stores, PLUS the beautiful KIERLAND SHOPPING AREA and anything else you may need. You don't need to look any further. This place has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
5221 E BLANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 5221 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5221 E BLANCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5221 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5221 E BLANCHE Drive offers parking.
Does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5221 E BLANCHE Drive has a pool.
Does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5221 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College