5214 N 16th Dr

Available 03/09/19 Spacious Two Bedroom Town Home in Central Phoenix - Property Id: 98552



2200 SF TH is a corner unit in a gated community close to everything. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with powder room downstairs. Large loft upstairs that can be a family room or bedroom. Office upstairs that could also be used as a "French Kitchen" with double doors that open to a Romeo/Juliet patio that looks down on your patio. Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, wood plank flooring in living area and master bedroom, tile in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer and a door to the patio. Dining area has large sliders to the patio with a "park-like" private outdoor patio. This corner unit only shares one common wall with great neighbors. Within the gates you have a community pool and hot tub along with orange and grapefruit trees. There is a two car garage with auto garage door and lots of other storage. You really have to see it to believe it, it has everything. Rent is $1575 monthly and it's available for move-in March 9th.

