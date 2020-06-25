All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5214 N 16th Dr

5214 North 16th Drive
Location

5214 North 16th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 03/09/19 Spacious Two Bedroom Town Home in Central Phoenix - Property Id: 98552

2200 SF TH is a corner unit in a gated community close to everything. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with powder room downstairs. Large loft upstairs that can be a family room or bedroom. Office upstairs that could also be used as a "French Kitchen" with double doors that open to a Romeo/Juliet patio that looks down on your patio. Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, wood plank flooring in living area and master bedroom, tile in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer and a door to the patio. Dining area has large sliders to the patio with a "park-like" private outdoor patio. This corner unit only shares one common wall with great neighbors. Within the gates you have a community pool and hot tub along with orange and grapefruit trees. There is a two car garage with auto garage door and lots of other storage. You really have to see it to believe it, it has everything. Rent is $1575 monthly and it's available for move-in March 9th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98552
Property Id 98552

(RLNE4681948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 N 16th Dr have any available units?
5214 N 16th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 N 16th Dr have?
Some of 5214 N 16th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 N 16th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5214 N 16th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 N 16th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 N 16th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5214 N 16th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5214 N 16th Dr offers parking.
Does 5214 N 16th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 N 16th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 N 16th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5214 N 16th Dr has a pool.
Does 5214 N 16th Dr have accessible units?
No, 5214 N 16th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 N 16th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 N 16th Dr has units with dishwashers.
