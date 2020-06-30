521 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities
Amazing House In Willo. Super Walkable Streets For Dogs. Great Open Floor Plan. Light and Airy. All new LOW E-Windows, Porcelain Floors, New Crown Molding, Smooth Finish Walls, Curved Ceilings, New AC Ducts Breathe Fresh Air. Roof is only 4 years old, New Water Heater, Kitchen Has Huge Island, Samsung Appliances with a Washer/Dryer, Quartz Counters, White Shaker Cabinets and new LED lighting. Bathrooms w New Showers and Toilets. The outlets, switches, fans, and electrical panel have all been REPLACED. Backyard features resurfaced POOL w open patio + new pool pump. Huge GARAGE tons of parking. Too Much To List. House is rented Unfurnished. House is Available For Immediate Occupancy. Pets on case by case basis.