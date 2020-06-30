521 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Amazing House In Willo. Super Walkable Streets For Dogs. Great Open Floor Plan. Light and Airy. All new LOW E-Windows, Porcelain Floors, New Crown Molding, Smooth Finish Walls, Curved Ceilings, New AC Ducts Breathe Fresh Air. Roof is only 4 years old, New Water Heater, Kitchen Has Huge Island, Samsung Appliances with a Washer/Dryer, Quartz Counters, White Shaker Cabinets and new LED lighting. Bathrooms w New Showers and Toilets. The outlets, switches, fans, and electrical panel have all been REPLACED. Backyard features resurfaced POOL w open patio + new pool pump. Huge GARAGE tons of parking. Too Much To List. House is rented Unfurnished. House is Available For Immediate Occupancy. Pets on case by case basis.