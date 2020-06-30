All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
521 W VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

521 W VIRGINIA Avenue

521 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing House In Willo. Super Walkable Streets For Dogs. Great Open Floor Plan. Light and Airy. All new LOW E-Windows, Porcelain Floors, New Crown Molding, Smooth Finish Walls, Curved Ceilings, New AC Ducts Breathe Fresh Air. Roof is only 4 years old, New Water Heater, Kitchen Has Huge Island, Samsung Appliances with a Washer/Dryer, Quartz Counters, White Shaker Cabinets and new LED lighting. Bathrooms w New Showers and Toilets. The outlets, switches, fans, and electrical panel have all been REPLACED. Backyard features resurfaced POOL w open patio + new pool pump. Huge GARAGE tons of parking. Too Much To List. House is rented Unfurnished. House is Available For Immediate Occupancy. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
521 W VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 W VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College