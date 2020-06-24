520 E Townley Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

RARE IMMACULATE, FULLY REMODELED, LARGE & SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BR/ 2 BA, IN CENTRAL PHOENIX; .Close to Everything.Right Next to Light Rail Station.Matching Cabinets and Matching STONE Counters in Kitchen, Baths, And Laundry. New Kitchen Backsplash. New interior wall-to-wall medium gray paint. Wall-to-wall all matching floor tile. Matching Tiled showers in both baths. All Stainless Appliances. New Fixtures, Lighting, Blinds, etc. Matching ceiling fans, blinds, etc. Larger Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Large yards. Low maintenance desert landscaping; Matching desert rocks in both yards with back yard mountain view.Rare, newer, in-town, fully remodeled large house. Epoxy garage.Breakfast bar w/ drop down lighting and eat-in kitchen area w/ new chandelier.