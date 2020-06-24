520 E Townley Avenue

Amenities
RARE IMMACULATE, FULLY REMODELED, LARGE & SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BR/ 2 BA, IN CENTRAL PHOENIX; .Close to Everything.Right Next to Light Rail Station.Matching Cabinets and Matching STONE Counters in Kitchen, Baths, And Laundry. New Kitchen Backsplash. New interior wall-to-wall medium gray paint. Wall-to-wall all matching floor tile. Matching Tiled showers in both baths. All Stainless Appliances. New Fixtures, Lighting, Blinds, etc. Matching ceiling fans, blinds, etc. Larger Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Large yards. Low maintenance desert landscaping; Matching desert rocks in both yards with back yard mountain view.Rare, newer, in-town, fully remodeled large house. Epoxy garage.Breakfast bar w/ drop down lighting and eat-in kitchen area w/ new chandelier.