520 E Townley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 E Townley Avenue

520 East Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

520 East Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
RARE IMMACULATE, FULLY REMODELED, LARGE & SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BR/ 2 BA, IN CENTRAL PHOENIX; .Close to Everything.Right Next to Light Rail Station.Matching Cabinets and Matching STONE Counters in Kitchen, Baths, And Laundry. New Kitchen Backsplash. New interior wall-to-wall medium gray paint. Wall-to-wall all matching floor tile. Matching Tiled showers in both baths. All Stainless Appliances. New Fixtures, Lighting, Blinds, etc. Matching ceiling fans, blinds, etc. Larger Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Large yards. Low maintenance desert landscaping; Matching desert rocks in both yards with back yard mountain view.Rare, newer, in-town, fully remodeled large house. Epoxy garage.Breakfast bar w/ drop down lighting and eat-in kitchen area w/ new chandelier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E Townley Avenue have any available units?
520 E Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 E Townley Avenue have?
Some of 520 E Townley Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 E Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 520 E Townley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 520 E Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 E Townley Avenue offers parking.
Does 520 E Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 520 E Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 520 E Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 E Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 E Townley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
