Phoenix, AZ
5151 E VERDE Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

5151 E VERDE Lane

5151 East Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5151 East Verde Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Also for rent at $2,500 a month. Wow. Fully remodeled home in the heart of it all. Near Arcadia shopping, restaurants and all the action. This remodeled home features new flooring, new paint inside and out, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and so much more. New cabinets throughout along with custom tile with high end finishes. The home is a north/south exposure with the backyard facing to the south. There is a large 2 car carport as well as a large covered patio in the rear. The home also has an open kitchen floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has been professionally staged to make you feel at home. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 E VERDE Lane have any available units?
5151 E VERDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 E VERDE Lane have?
Some of 5151 E VERDE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 E VERDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5151 E VERDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 E VERDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5151 E VERDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5151 E VERDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5151 E VERDE Lane offers parking.
Does 5151 E VERDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5151 E VERDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 E VERDE Lane have a pool?
No, 5151 E VERDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5151 E VERDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5151 E VERDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 E VERDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5151 E VERDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
