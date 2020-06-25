All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

515 W MINNEZONA Avenue

515 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to your new historic home in the Yaple Park neighborhood! This 1845 sq footage home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths with incredible closets and storage throughout. This home offers a large back yard and paver patio to enjoy grilling out and time outside. This historic home also offers a garage door. Beautiful updated kitchen with oak cabinets that carry throughout the house, Granite countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. Lush landscaping in the front and yard and the maintenance is included in the monthly rent. The house is also supplied with washer and dryer. Incredible neighborhood with a strong community of neighbors and lots of social activities. Yaple Park is located within walking distance of some of THE best restaurants, parks, parades Christmas, Veterans, and Fiesta. All of the essentials are within 5 miles of the house, grocery stores, shopping, post office, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
515 W MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 W MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
