515 W MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Welcome to your new historic home in the Yaple Park neighborhood! This 1845 sq footage home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths with incredible closets and storage throughout. This home offers a large back yard and paver patio to enjoy grilling out and time outside. This historic home also offers a garage door. Beautiful updated kitchen with oak cabinets that carry throughout the house, Granite countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. Lush landscaping in the front and yard and the maintenance is included in the monthly rent. The house is also supplied with washer and dryer. Incredible neighborhood with a strong community of neighbors and lots of social activities. Yaple Park is located within walking distance of some of THE best restaurants, parks, parades Christmas, Veterans, and Fiesta. All of the essentials are within 5 miles of the house, grocery stores, shopping, post office, etc.