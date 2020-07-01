5138 N 20TH Avenue

Must see Rental Home! Completely remodeled! Large Central Phoenix home on a large corner lot. Near Grand Canyon University with easy access to I-17 and the light rail. New AC. New water heater. New stucco. New paint. New floors. New roof. All new restrooms & fixtures. All new lighting. All new ceiling fans throughout. All new kitchen cabinets & counter tops & fixtures. All new appliances. All new windows & doors. New automatic watering & sprinkler system. New yard gates. The list goes on. Did I mention this home is COMPLETELY remodeled? Max value here. Don't miss out! !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
