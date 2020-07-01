All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5138 N 20TH Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

5138 N 20TH Avenue

5138 North 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5138 North 20th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Must see Rental Home! Completely remodeled! Large Central Phoenix home on a large corner lot. Near Grand Canyon University with easy access to I-17 and the light rail. New AC. New water heater. New stucco. New paint. New floors. New roof. All new restrooms & fixtures. All new lighting. All new ceiling fans throughout. All new kitchen cabinets & counter tops & fixtures. All new appliances. All new windows & doors. New automatic watering & sprinkler system. New yard gates. The list goes on. Did I mention this home is COMPLETELY remodeled? Max value here. Don't miss out! !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5138 N 20TH Avenue have any available units?
5138 N 20TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5138 N 20TH Avenue have?
Some of 5138 N 20TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5138 N 20TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5138 N 20TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5138 N 20TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5138 N 20TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5138 N 20TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5138 N 20TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5138 N 20TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5138 N 20TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5138 N 20TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5138 N 20TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5138 N 20TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5138 N 20TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5138 N 20TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5138 N 20TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

