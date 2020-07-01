All apartments in Phoenix
5130 E ARMOR Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

5130 E ARMOR Street

5130 East Armor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5130 East Armor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This property shows great - the newer kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances plus the vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout really make this an ideal property. Open concept from kitchen to great room and fantastic entertaining backyard which flows from house onto covered patio and big backyard with artificial grass which makes the backyard so easy to maintain. This is a 3 bedroom + den, North/South exposure & really nice location within Tatum Ranch. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 E ARMOR Street have any available units?
5130 E ARMOR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 E ARMOR Street have?
Some of 5130 E ARMOR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 E ARMOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
5130 E ARMOR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 E ARMOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 5130 E ARMOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5130 E ARMOR Street offer parking?
Yes, 5130 E ARMOR Street offers parking.
Does 5130 E ARMOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 E ARMOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 E ARMOR Street have a pool?
No, 5130 E ARMOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 5130 E ARMOR Street have accessible units?
No, 5130 E ARMOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 E ARMOR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 E ARMOR Street has units with dishwashers.

