5130 E ARMOR Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

This property shows great - the newer kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances plus the vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout really make this an ideal property. Open concept from kitchen to great room and fantastic entertaining backyard which flows from house onto covered patio and big backyard with artificial grass which makes the backyard so easy to maintain. This is a 3 bedroom + den, North/South exposure & really nice location within Tatum Ranch. Close to everything.