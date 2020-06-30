All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

5128 West Fraktur Road

5128 West Fraktur Road · No Longer Available
Location

5128 West Fraktur Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home is Ready now ! It has 3 Bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs as well a bath downstairs-No Smoking ! No Pets ! Move in funds: rent + tax + $1695 security deposit +$200 admin fee. Must view property before applying. Everyone over 18 must apply. Will hold for 21 days after accepted app . Once approved $500 holding deposit required within 48 hours. questions bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 West Fraktur Road have any available units?
5128 West Fraktur Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5128 West Fraktur Road currently offering any rent specials?
5128 West Fraktur Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 West Fraktur Road pet-friendly?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5128 West Fraktur Road offer parking?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road does not offer parking.
Does 5128 West Fraktur Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 West Fraktur Road have a pool?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road does not have a pool.
Does 5128 West Fraktur Road have accessible units?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 West Fraktur Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5128 West Fraktur Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5128 West Fraktur Road does not have units with air conditioning.

