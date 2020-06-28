All apartments in Phoenix
5126 E JUANA Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM

5126 E JUANA Court

5126 East Juana Court · No Longer Available
Location

5126 East Juana Court, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wait till you see this one!! Recently remodeled Cave Creek 3 bedroom Tatum Ranch Rental. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite countertops in Kitchen & Master Bathroom!! If you love views, privacy of a cul-de-sac, and a natural area of open space on one side of home, this is it!!! From the balcony/deck off the master bedroom you can see beautiful sunsets & mountain views. Oh and did I tell you about the great Master Shower! Great area close to 101 freeway & Desert Ridge. Stainless Steel Appliances included in kitchen. Also includes washer & dryer. Dont miss this Cave Creek 3 Bedroom Rental in Tatum Ranch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 E JUANA Court have any available units?
5126 E JUANA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 E JUANA Court have?
Some of 5126 E JUANA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 E JUANA Court currently offering any rent specials?
5126 E JUANA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 E JUANA Court pet-friendly?
No, 5126 E JUANA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5126 E JUANA Court offer parking?
Yes, 5126 E JUANA Court offers parking.
Does 5126 E JUANA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5126 E JUANA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 E JUANA Court have a pool?
No, 5126 E JUANA Court does not have a pool.
Does 5126 E JUANA Court have accessible units?
No, 5126 E JUANA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 E JUANA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 E JUANA Court has units with dishwashers.
