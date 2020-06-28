5126 E JUANA Court

Amenities

Wait till you see this one!! Recently remodeled Cave Creek 3 bedroom Tatum Ranch Rental. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite countertops in Kitchen & Master Bathroom!! If you love views, privacy of a cul-de-sac, and a natural area of open space on one side of home, this is it!!! From the balcony/deck off the master bedroom you can see beautiful sunsets & mountain views. Oh and did I tell you about the great Master Shower! Great area close to 101 freeway & Desert Ridge. Stainless Steel Appliances included in kitchen. Also includes washer & dryer. Dont miss this Cave Creek 3 Bedroom Rental in Tatum Ranch