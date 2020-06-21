All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5118 East Monte Vista Road

5118 E Monte Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5118 E Monte Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 Full Bath Duplex! Fresh and Clean and Ready for Move In! Recently Painted, New Wood Laminate Flooring throughout and 2 Full Bathrooms. Enjoy this Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, New Counters and Cabinets! In Unit Laundry and 2 Carport parking spaces. Enjoy the Hot Summer days in the Community Pool. Close to Freeways and Shopping. Small Pets Negotiable with Fee. Rent for only $1295 plus tax.

Contact Crissy K 602-550-5058 and Email for More Info

Crissy@flraz.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 East Monte Vista Road have any available units?
5118 East Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 East Monte Vista Road have?
Some of 5118 East Monte Vista Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 East Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
5118 East Monte Vista Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 East Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 East Monte Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 5118 East Monte Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 5118 East Monte Vista Road does offer parking.
Does 5118 East Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 East Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 East Monte Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 5118 East Monte Vista Road has a pool.
Does 5118 East Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 5118 East Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 East Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 East Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
