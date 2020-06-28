All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail

5111 W El Cortez Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5111 W El Cortez Trl, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright & spacious in a great location - Stetson Valley! Lots of room for everyone to spread out in this gently lived-in home with 2 master suites & two other bedrooms that share a jack-n-jill bath upstairs (no bedrooms down). House interior freshly painted and new carpet installed downstairs. All appliances stay. Low maintenance backyard faces greenbelt and has view fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail have any available units?
5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail have?
Some of 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail offers parking.
Does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail have a pool?
No, 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail have accessible units?
No, 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 W EL CORTEZ Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College