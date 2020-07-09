All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

5110 E DUANE Lane

5110 East Duane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5110 East Duane Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom/3 bath freshly painted home has a spacious great room with soaring ceilings - very light and bright. Wonderful eat-in kitchen with island has A LOT of storage - one complete wall is nothing but storage cabinets and makes a great serving bar. Pantry, gas stove, side by side refrigerator. One bedroom downstairs would make a great office. Upstairs has a large loft plus 3 bedrooms. Shared bath for 2 bedrooms and Master. Nice sized master has vaulted ceilings. Bath has his/her sinks with both a shower and tub and large closet. Home has just been repainted. The home faces north/south and has a beautiful backyard, large covered patio, nice desert landscaping. Close to shopping - Fry's, Walmart, restaurants, etc. Home has been well taken care of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 E DUANE Lane have any available units?
5110 E DUANE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 E DUANE Lane have?
Some of 5110 E DUANE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 E DUANE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5110 E DUANE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 E DUANE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5110 E DUANE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5110 E DUANE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5110 E DUANE Lane offers parking.
Does 5110 E DUANE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 E DUANE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 E DUANE Lane have a pool?
No, 5110 E DUANE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5110 E DUANE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5110 E DUANE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 E DUANE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 E DUANE Lane has units with dishwashers.

