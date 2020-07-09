5110 E DUANE Lane

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom/3 bath freshly painted home has a spacious great room with soaring ceilings - very light and bright. Wonderful eat-in kitchen with island has A LOT of storage - one complete wall is nothing but storage cabinets and makes a great serving bar. Pantry, gas stove, side by side refrigerator. One bedroom downstairs would make a great office. Upstairs has a large loft plus 3 bedrooms. Shared bath for 2 bedrooms and Master. Nice sized master has vaulted ceilings. Bath has his/her sinks with both a shower and tub and large closet. Home has just been repainted. The home faces north/south and has a beautiful backyard, large covered patio, nice desert landscaping. Close to shopping - Fry's, Walmart, restaurants, etc. Home has been well taken care of.