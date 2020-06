Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is available for rent June 1st. It's located in a quiet neighborhood across from a large park and close to the 101. The owners are in the process of adding a few updates including new carpet, paint & appliances. This one is sure to go fast so come check it out today!