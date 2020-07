Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large patio, play pool, and grassy area in the rear. This home has fresh paint inside and out, new carpet, new granite and cabinets in the bathrooms. New tile and tub in master bathroom. Separate living rm and family rm with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, pool service included with rent. Owner is licensed Realtor in AZ. Up to 2 dogs are ok. No cats please.