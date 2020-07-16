5107 E CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage

Available for showings starting on Saturday 7/11. Large backyard. Sparkling Pool. 8ft wall - lots of privacy. RV Gate for toys or trailer. This beautiful home is ideally located in the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley area. Easy freeway access. Close to Paradise Valley Mall with countless options of shopping and restaurants. One block from Sunrise Park and a little over a mile to Phoenix Mountain Preserve with miles of hiking/biking trails. Inside is a split floor plan, formal living/dining and a family room with fireplace. Fabulous bonus room, den, exercise or game room with beautiful views of the sparkling pool, citrus trees & grassy yard. RV gate with room to park an RV or trailer. Rent includes pool service. Pet friendly landlord - $500 pet deposit.