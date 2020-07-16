All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5107 E CORRINE Drive
5107 E CORRINE Drive

5107 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5107 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Available for showings starting on Saturday 7/11. Large backyard. Sparkling Pool. 8ft wall - lots of privacy. RV Gate for toys or trailer. This beautiful home is ideally located in the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley area. Easy freeway access. Close to Paradise Valley Mall with countless options of shopping and restaurants. One block from Sunrise Park and a little over a mile to Phoenix Mountain Preserve with miles of hiking/biking trails. Inside is a split floor plan, formal living/dining and a family room with fireplace. Fabulous bonus room, den, exercise or game room with beautiful views of the sparkling pool, citrus trees & grassy yard. RV gate with room to park an RV or trailer. Rent includes pool service. Pet friendly landlord - $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 E CORRINE Drive have any available units?
5107 E CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 E CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 5107 E CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 E CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5107 E CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 E CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 E CORRINE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5107 E CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5107 E CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 5107 E CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 E CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 E CORRINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5107 E CORRINE Drive has a pool.
Does 5107 E CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5107 E CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 E CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 E CORRINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
