All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5102 N 20th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5102 N 20th Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

5102 N 20th Ave

5102 North 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5102 North 20th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Ready for move in 03/15/2020! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with POOL at 20th Ave and Camelback. Under renovations so drive by only please. Spacious great room and floor plan, all ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, inside laundry w/washer & dryer hook-up, covered patio, fenced yard. NO HOA! One small dog under 25 pounds Ok with $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8. Rent includes pool service.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $400 pet deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 N 20th Ave have any available units?
5102 N 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 N 20th Ave have?
Some of 5102 N 20th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 N 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5102 N 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 N 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 N 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5102 N 20th Ave offer parking?
No, 5102 N 20th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5102 N 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 N 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 N 20th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5102 N 20th Ave has a pool.
Does 5102 N 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5102 N 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 N 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 N 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College