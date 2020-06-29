5102 N 20th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Ready for move in 03/15/2020! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with POOL at 20th Ave and Camelback. Under renovations so drive by only please. Spacious great room and floor plan, all ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, inside laundry w/washer & dryer hook-up, covered patio, fenced yard. NO HOA! One small dog under 25 pounds Ok with $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8. Rent includes pool service.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $400 pet deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.